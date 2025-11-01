Thomas Allen Jackson, 80, of Greencastle passed away on Oct. 25, 2025.

He was born on Oct. 17, 1945 in Indianapolis to the late Paul Jackson and Thelma Fuller Burton. He was a Veteran of the Navy. Thomas had been a roofer for over 50 years and was a member of Local Union 119. He loved his family and had daily phone conversations with his children. He loved to fish, hunt and enjoyed feeding his birds. He was a member of the American Legion Post 58 in Greencastle and the Greencastle Eagles Lodge 4388.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at Baker Funeral Home in Danville with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Burial with military rites will be in Clayton Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Thomas (Rhonda) Jackson, Kelly (Douglas) Wood and Anthony (Mackenzie Davis) Jackson; grandchildren, Dakota (Jen) Jackson, Dalton (Zoie) Jackson, Hunter Jackson, Danielle (Tyler) Hansen, Brandon Wood and Jacob Jackson; great-grandchildren, Karma Jackson, Elijah Jackson, Delilah Jackson, Winston Jackson, Theodore Jackson and baby Hansen due January 2026; and siblings, Jerry Jackson and Cheryl Jackson.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Paul Jackson and Thelma Burton, and the mother of his children, Esther Jackson.

Special thanks to Kourtney at VA Hospital, Ericka at Life’s Journey Hospice and Mill Pond Health Campus for all the loving care you gave to our father.

Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com (http://www.bakerfuneralservice.com/) to leave the Jackson family a condolence.