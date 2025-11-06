Stanley K. Heyerly, 80, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday evening, November 4, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne.

Stan was born on February 7, 1945, in Bluffton to Raymond R. and Amelia (Ringger) Heyerly. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1963. Stan served for 10 years in the Indiana National Guard. He grew up in the family bakery and retired from Heyerly’s Bakery in 2020, working there for over 50 years. He was a huge Nascar fan and enjoyed working in his yard.

On May 1, 1966, Stan and Sandra F. Fry were married at First United Methodist Church in Bluffton. Together they shared 59 years of marriage.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Heyerly of Bluffton; and two daughters, Stacy R. Penrod of Bluffton and Laura E. (Doug) Lhar of Waynedale. He is also survived by his siblings, Ronald (Linda) Heyerly of Ossian, Galen “Roll” Heyerly of Ossian, Lynn (Vicki) Heyerly of Bluffton, Anita (David) Davis of Huntington and Denise (Edwin) Steffen of Bluffton.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Jennifer Heyerly-Aker.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ed Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.