Roland A. Lach passed away Oct. 3, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton, where he had been a resident for three years. He was 95.

Roland was born on Oct. 17, 1929, in Dodge City, Kansas, to Adolf and Magdalene (Blau) Lach, and is survived by a brother, Noble Lach of Oviedo, Florida, and a sister, Evangeline Sherman of Cedarburg, Wisconsin.

Upon graduating from Valparaiso University, Roland enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from June 1954 to March 1956. After his military service, he pursued a career in the investment banking field.

Roland was an inquisitive individual, and in his later years, busied himself with researching his two favorite subjects, personal nutrition and Christianity, enjoying the benefits from both. He will be remembered by staff and friends for his thoughtful demeanor and gentle tenacity.

Final arrangements were provided by Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Warsaw.

Military rites were held at Marion National Cemetery in Marion on Oct. 28, 2025, immediately prior to his interment there.