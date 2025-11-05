Pauline (Payne) Nixon, 103, passed away Oct. 31 in Indianapolis where she resided.

Pauline was born May 26, 1922 near Centreville, Alabama. Her husband Norman H. Nixon survives. They would have celebrated their 80th anniversary on Nov. 20.

Pauline is the mother of David (Pame) Nixon of Bluffton.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Ada (Pullen) Payne; sisters, Willodean Elliott, Mildred Mathews and Bonnie Pouncy; brothers, Julius, Russell, Harold, Bobby and Donald Payne; and son-in-law Larry Bledsoe.

Pauline is survived by her sister, Janice Wash; children, Norma Bledsoe, Diana (Allan) Howard of Indianapolis and Michael (Sally) Nixon of Hillsboro, Oregon; grandchildren, Cindy (Hunter) Austin, Aaron Bledsoe, Brian (Christine) Howard, Lisa (Jeremy) Parrish, Amy (Stephen) Fosnot, Jessica (Oliver) Tracy, Dana (James) Riley and Sydney (Blake) Zent; step-granddaughter Amie Michelle Randen; great-grandchildren, Molly and Collin Austin, Everett Howard, Alice and Rosie Parrish, Erin and Elizabeth Fosnot, Trace Andrews, Dewey Zent, Kathryn, James and Daniel Riley; step-great-grandsons, Victor, Kevin and DJ Miller and Malachi Randen; and step-great-great-grandchildren, Alexa, Patty and Naomi Miller, and Ronan, Emmet and Declan Miller.

Services will be at Feeney-Hornak Funeral Home in Indianapolis. Internment follows at Magnolia Cemetery, Mobile Alabama.