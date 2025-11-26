Patricia Taylor, 82, of Ossian, passed away Monday evening, Nov. 24, 2025, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born on June 11, 1943, in Covington, Indiana to Eugene and Eleanor (West) Rapson. She graduated from Kingman High School in 1961 and furthered her education at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne. She worked for Franklin Electric for 14 years.

Survivors include her children, Regina Scott of Ossian and Brian Taylor of Bluffton; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Rosemary (Don) Alban of Lafayette, Indiana.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Eleanor Rapson; and a sister, Peggy Byers.

A public graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at 2 p.m., at Six Mile Cemetery with Pastor Doug McClure officiating.

Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.