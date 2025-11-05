Home Obituaries Mary E. Brickey, 88 Mary E. Brickey, 88 November 5, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Mary E. Brickey, 88, of Plant City, Florida, and formerly of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2025. Funeral arrangements are pending with Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Pauline Nixon, 103 Obituaries Gail Lynn Brickley, 66 Obituaries Kevin J. Betts, 65 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment