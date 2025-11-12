Mary E. Brickey, 88, of Plant City, Florida, and a long-time resident of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at Grace Manor assisted living facility in Plant City.

Mary was born in Bluffton to J. Fred and Bernice M. (Killion) Andrew. She married Wiley O. Brickey in Bluffton on May 26, 1973. He preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2017.

Mary graduated from Arcola High School in Allen County and later received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ball State University. She taught high school bookkeeping for a few years and also served as a volleyball coach, until deciding to stay at home and raise her children. Later in life, she worked part-time for the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette filling newsstands.

Mary was an avid bowler and will be remembered for spending hours in her strawberry patches. Most of all, she loved being a grandmother and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Mark Brickey of Casselberry, Florida, and Will (Lynn) Brickey of Riverview, Florida; a daughter, Sherry (Steve) Austin of Decatur; a sister, Marcella Mart of Fairmont; along with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a son, Randy Brickey; a daughter, Joann Brickey; four brothers, Lee, Glen, Thomas and Harold Andrew; two sisters, Dorothy Willer and Roberta Gipe; a half-brother, Dean Andrew; and a half-sister, Pauline Stout.

Visitation will be 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. The Rev. Stephen Austin will officiate. Burial will follow at M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the Bluffton Fire Department or American Transplant Foundation.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.