Marlene Louise Martin, 90, of Ossian, passed away Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

She was born on Feb. 5, 1935, in Akron, daughter to the late Charley and Joeanna (Krieg) McGee. She worked throughout her life as a homemaker, caring for her family. She had also worked in food service at Northern Wells Community Schools and was a member of Ossian United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her son, Keith (Jill) Martin; daughter, Renee (Raymond) Baker; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Martin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald K. Martin; son, Kris Martin; and brother, Maurice McGee.

Private family services will be held on Nov. 28, 2025. Donations in memory of Marlene, may be made to the Ossian United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice. Please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.