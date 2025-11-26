Laurenna R. Rinehart, 78, of Markle, passed away on Monday morning, Nov. 24, 2025, at Markle Health Care in Markle.

Laurenna was born on Aug. 17, 1947, in Fort Wayne, to the late Lester and Vilena (Herbst) Carey. She was united in marriage to Neil W. Rinehart on Nov. 10, 1967, in Yoder, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2013.

Laurenna was a former member of Woodburn Missionary Church and Hope Missionary Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher for toddlers for over 50 years.

She graduated from Elmhurst High School, Class of 1965. She operated an in-home daycare for 20 years before working at East Allen County Schools for 12 years as a paraprofessional.

She enjoyed reading, crocheting and above all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Angela D. (Scott) Gaier of Markle, and Kristine N. Rinehart of Ossian; one son, David Wayne (Deanna) Rinehart of Markle; and three sisters, Pamela (Douglas) Barcalow of Fort Wayne, Maridell (Bill Farr) of Dawsonville, Georgia, and JaNean (LeWayne) Fisher of Providence, Rhode Island; eight grandchildren, Emma Gaier, Levi Gaier, Graham Gaier, Philip Gaier, Addison Gaier, Andrew (Autumn) Rinehart, Luke (Madisen) Rinehart and Alicen (Benjamin) Klitz; and five great-grandchildren, Rhett Gaier, Wheeler Gaier, Baker Rinehart, Mia Rinehart and Madden Rinehart.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with the Rev. Ron Phipps officiating. A private family burial will be held at Uniontown Cemetery in Zanesville.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Compassion International.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur, Indiana