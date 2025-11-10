L. Scott Biberstine, 73, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, Nov. 5, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, as a result of an automobile accident.

He was born Nov. 19, 1951, in Bluffton to V. Ted and Phyllis E. (Jensen) Biberstine. Scott and his wife Deb graduated from Norwell High School with the class of 1970. He worked as a talented welder and mill rite for many years in Northeast Indiana.

Scott enjoyed fishing, being at the lake, woodworking, designing home projects and was a talented mechanic.

In 1990, Scott and Debra (Deb) Siela began their life together and were married on May 9, 2005, in New Orleans and shared 35 years together.

Survivors include his wife, Debra L. Siela of Bluffton; along with his siblings, V. Ked (Terry) Biberstine of Uniondale, Kris (Dave) Troxel of Wilson, Wyoming, and Tim (Jeannie) Biberstine and Cliff (Sandy) Biberstine, both of Bluffton; and sisters-in-law, Deanna (John) Blair of North Webster, Angela (Tom) Vachon and Stephanie (Tim) Vachon; along with his father-in-law, Bruce Shilling of Pierceton, Indiana.

He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

A Celebration of Life Event will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Scott’s memory to the Automotive Class at Norwell High School, and can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences with Scott’s family at www.thomarich.com.