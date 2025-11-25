Kirby Dennis Mossburg, 85, of Markle, Indiana, passed away on Nov. 22, 2025.

Born on Sep. 22, 1940, in Bluffton, Indiana, Kirby spent nearly all his life in the Markle community, where he built both a family and a legacy rooted in hard work, faith and love.

Kirby shared 65 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Shirley, whose steadfast support — whether managing the books for Mossburg Masonry or caring for him in later years — was central to his life. Together they enjoyed decades of traveling, hosting loved ones and creating a warm, welcoming home.

Kirby is survived by three children, Byron Mossburg (Priscilla), Juli Roebuck (Robert) and Joni Griswold (John); 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his sister, Linda Carl; his brother, James Mossburg (Sandy); and his sister-in-law, Jean Mossburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Alfreda Mossburg; his brother, Jerry Mossburg; his brother-in-law, Donald Carl; his daughter-in-law, Cynthia Mossburg; and his great-grandson, Theo Smith.

Kirby was the owner and operator of Mossburg Masonry for more than 50 years, serving the greater Fort Wayne area with exceptional craftsmanship and dedication. His work helped shape countless commercial buildings in the region, and he was widely respected for his skill, integrity and commitment to doing every job the right way.

In his mid-30s, Kirby embraced a personal faith in Jesus Christ that gently shaped the rest of his life. This offered him guidance, strength, and a quiet sense of purpose that could be felt in the way he treated others — with patience, generosity, and a steady kindness that left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

Beyond his professional life, Kirby was a man of many passions. He enjoyed woodworking, renovating buildings and running a fishing equipment business on eBay. An avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, deer hunting and he cherished the freedom of the skies while flying a Cessna 172.

Kirby also made several mission trips to Haiti, reflecting his caring spirit and desire to help others.

When most people think about Kirby, the immediate image is often the twinkle in his eye and his endearing sense of humor that came out when least expected. He will be fondly remembered with gratitude and affection by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28, followed by a funeral service from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Paddock, located at 7221 IN-14, Columbia City, Indiana 46725.

Memorials may be made to the Mossburg family to continue Kirby’s joy of Christmas gift giving to his great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.