Kevin J. Betts, 65, of Berne, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 1, 2025, surrounded by family at his residence.

He was born Jan. 4, 1960, in Bluffton, to the late Jay E. Betts and Nancy Jane (Foust) Betts.

Kevin was a 1978 graduate of Southern Wells High School. He was employed as a furniture upholsterer at Smith Brothers in Berne for more than 43 years and also worked at Pizza King in Berne for 16 years.

Kevin was a member of First Missionary Church in Berne.

He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and enjoyed attending car shows, admiring hot rods and going out for ice cream in Willshire. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and his cat, Licorice.

He survived by his son, Ian (Samantha) Betts of Findlay, Ohio; daughter, Leandra Betts of Berne; mother, Nancy Jane Betts, Berne; twin brother, Keith (Sara) Betts of Bluffton; and sister, Christine (Brad) Zimmerman of Berne.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at First Missionary Church in Berne, with Pastor Rick Schwartz and Pastor Dathan Foust officiating. Burial will follow at M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne, Indiana.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Preferred memorials can be given to the First Missionary Church.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel of Berne, Indiana.