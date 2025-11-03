Kent “Lucky” K. Thompson, 61, of Bluffton, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 31, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born Nov. 18, 1963, in Bluffton to Charles “Charlie” R. and Peggy J. (Drabenstot) Thompson and graduated from Norwell High School in 1982.

Kent worked for more than 40 years in sales and installation in the family business, Fairway Floor Covering. Lucky could be described as a true outdoorsman. From bowling and coon hunting to finding mushrooms, cutting firewood and fishing, he loved every minute of these times together with his family and friends. He always looked forward to poker night with his group of buddies and “girl’s night out” with his nieces for the last 37 years. He was also a huge fan of the Colts, Hoosiers and the Reds.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Bluffton Masonic Lodge 145 of Bluffton, Scottish Rite and a Shriner, along with the Bluffton Elks Lodge 796 of Bluffton and the Wells County Coon Hunters Association.

Survivors include his father, Charlie Thompson of Bluffton; along with two brothers, Kelly K. (Bekkee) Thompson and Kris K. (Kathy) Thompson, both of Bluffton.

He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Brittany (Kevin) Cassiday, Chelsea (Kyle) Duncan, Kendyl (Eric) Bucher, Bo Thompson, Alex (Taylor) White, Jake (Shelby) Garrett and Reggie (Jillian) Garrett. He also was a great uncle to 11 great-nieces and nephews.

Kent is preceded in death by his mother, Peggy J. Thompson, in 2014; and a niece, Kayla Leane Thompson, in 1997.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

A Elk’s Memorial Service will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday, following visitation.

Memorials may be made in Kent’s memory to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories and condolences with the Thompson family at www.thomarich.com.