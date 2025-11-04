Kay J. Crow, 76, of rural Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 2, 2025.

Kay was born on Oct. 9, 1949, to Glenn B. and Joan (Schumacher) Graham in Bluffton. She married James “Jim” Crow on July 24, 1971; he survives.

She is also survived by two children, Brandon (Maryellen) Crow and Molly (Tom) Walker, both of Bluffton; and four grandchildren.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kim Graham.

A memorial will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.