Gail Lynn Brickley, 66, of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Gail was born in Bluffton on Dec. 6, 1958.

She married Joe L. Brickley in Bluffton on Dec. 11, 1977; he survives.

In addition to her husband, Gail is survived by sisters, Joyce Eisenhut and Patty Wade; sons, Cory (Missy) Brickley and Shay (Candy) Brickley; daughters, Brandi Bywater, Shauna Brickley and Chyanna McAfee; grandchildren, Branda Creager, Devon Castano, Macy Bywater, Tyrese DeHoff, Teagan McAfee, Taylyn McAfee, Gracelyn Davis, Arizona Parker, Lizzie Parker, Truby Parker, Jacob (Tonya) Parker, Zachary Scott, Joseph Brickley, Loki Brickley and Zoey Brickley; and great-grandchildren, Carter Creager, Carsyn Creager, Cainen Creager, Asher Castano, Candy Parker and Carolyn Parker.

Gail was preceded in death by her father and mother, Weldon Collier and Lucille (Larry) Gerber; brother, Bill Collier; and sister, Carolyn “Jean” McAfee.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 5 p.m. Barry Crosbie will officiate. Private family burial will be held at a later date at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.