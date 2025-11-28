Betty Bryant peacefully entered the presence of her Savior on Nov. 21, 2025, at Ossian Health Communities nursing home.

Betty Lou Bryant (née Stevenson) was born on Jan. 16, 1939, the eldest daughter of Walter and Mildred Stevenson. She and her siblings, Buck Stevenson and Linda Eller (née Stevenson), enjoyed active childhoods as their parents farmed, fished and owned Stevenson’s Point, LLC in Monticello, Indiana, on the shores of Lake Shafer.

Betty graduated valedictorian of Buffalo High School’s Class of 1957, then graduated from International Business College in Fort Wayne. She met her future husband, Ross Bryant, in 1959 while they were both employed at Peter Eckrich and Sons in Fort Wayne. They were happily married for 65 years in Ossian.

Betty retired from Prairie Farms in Fort Wayne after 20 years in the Order Department. She was active in 4-H for much of her life, and her two daughters, Brenda (Joseph) Blazier (née Bryant) and Bonnie (Scott) Smith (née Bryant), were both successful 10-year members of 4-H under Betty’s kind and capable leadership. Betty continued her 4-H volunteerism as a member of the Wells County 4-H Foundation and guided her grandchildren, Brittany (Kevin) Osborn (née Blazier), and Kent Blazier, through their own 10-year memberships.

Ross and Betty were active members of Living Faith Missionary Church in Yoder, Indiana, where Betty faithfully served in the nursery, Sunday school, meal carry-ins and greeting card ministry. She loved teaching children the gospel, with John 3:16 and the song “Jesus Loves Me” serving as anchors of her Christian faith. Her profession of faith in Jesus Christ gives comfort and assurance to her loved ones in the midst of her passing.

She is survived by her husband, Ross Bryant; her sister, Linda (Alan) Eller (née Stevenson); sisters-in-law, Guila Maxwell, Deanna (Bob) Patton (née Bryant) and Jean Stevenson-Barnes (née Marvin); cousin, Tom (Eldeana) Stevenson; nephews, Troy (Olga) Patton, Barry Maxwell, Doug (Charlotte) Maxwell, Les (Carol) Eller, Rod (Deb) Stevenson and Eric (Pam) Stevenson; nieces, Sherri Maxwell (Tom Duquette) and Cindy (Duane) Bryant; great-nieces, Diane Haley, Erin (Jorge) Bryant, Danielle (Micah) Graber (née Stevenson), Abigail Stevenson and Lauren Stevenson; great-nephews, David (Emily) Bryant, Luke (Grace) Stevenson and Leif Eller; and great-great-nephews Aaron Stevenson, Macallan Graber, Remington Bryant and Beckem Bryant.

Betty’s funeral viewing and service will be held Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at Living Faith Missionary Church in Yoder, Indiana. Public viewing is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the funeral at 12 p.m. A graveside service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian, will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty’s memory to the Wells County 4-H Foundation.

Please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.