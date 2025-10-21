Home Obituaries William “Bill” R. Mettler, 77 William “Bill” R. Mettler, 77 October 21, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp William “Bill” R. Mettler, 77 of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday evening, Oct. 19, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are currently pending at this time with the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Rosalee Hockenberry, 89 Obituaries A. Keith Prough, 85 Obituaries A. Keith Prough, 85 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment