William “Bill” R. Mettler, 77, of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday evening, Oct. 19, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1947, in Bluffton to Robert E. and Virginia R. (Hughes) Mettler. Bill graduated from Bluffton High School in 1967 and continued his education at Ball State University. He worked as a mail carrier at the Bluffton Post Office for 37.5 years.

Bill loved athletics and touched the lives of countless youth in the community through his years of coaching and encouragement. He coached in the Bluffton Youth Baseball Program for over 57 years. A proud Bluffton Tiger fan, Bill also coached boys’ and girls’ middle school basketball and high school girls’ softball for many years.

He was a devoted New York Yankees fan and an enthusiastic supporter of Indiana University basketball and football — he never missed a game! Bill was also a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton for more than 50 years, as well as a member of the Elks Lodge #796 of Bluffton, the Bluffton Moose Lodge, and the American Legion Post #111 – S.A.L.

On Dec. 1, 1991, at the First United Methodist Church, Bill married Janis S. (Bates) Mettler.

Survivors include his wife, Janis S. Mettler of Bluffton; a son, Shawn M. Mettler of Fort Wayne; and a daughter, Marci S.I. (Spencer) Copeland of Greenwood, Indiana. He was a loving “Grandpa Bill” to eight grandchildren, Trey Mettler, Kiersten Botts, Kayla Brooks, Lindsey Biers, Ethan Mettler, Sophia Copeland, Cora Copeland and Callan Copeland. Bill is also survived by his brother, James “Jim” Mettler of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. Mettler (1985) and Virginia R. Mettler (1994); his son, Shane A. Mettler (2004); and his brother, Jack L. Mettler (2022).

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton with Rev. Ed Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

An Elks Lodge #796 Memorial Service will take place at the conclusion of calling hours on Friday at the funeral home.

To honor Bill’s love for his New York Yankees and Indiana Hoosiers, friends are encouraged to dress in their favorite Yankees or Hoosiers attire.

Memorials may be made in Bill’s memory to the First United Methodist Church or the Bluffton Youth Baseball Program and can be sent to the funeral home.

