Twila Ann Affolder, 64, of Geneva, passed away at 8:58 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne with her family by her side.

She was born on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 1960, in Wells County to Louie and Hazel (King) Palmer. She married Darren Lee Affolder on Saturday, Jan. 23, 1982, in Bluffton.

Twila was a 1979 graduate of Bluffton High School. She lived her early years in Bluffton. Twila retired from Peyton’s Northern in Bluffton. She enjoyed being involved in Girl Scouts and liked to crochet and sew. Above all, Twila loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her family was the most important part of her life.

She will be forever missed by her husband, Darren Lee Affolder of Geneva; son, Ryan H. Affolder of Geneva; daughter, Mindi A. (Nathaniel) Baker of Huntington; grandchildren, Kendalynn Baker, Adalynn Baker and Lily Ann Baker, all of Huntington; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Louie Palmer; mother, Hazel (King) Palmer; brother, George King; and sister, Carolyn Brown.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2025, as well as one hour prior to services on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home located at 100 N Washington Street Geneva.

A service to celebrate Twila’s life will be at noon on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, Downing & Glancy Funeral Home at with Pastor Steve Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

