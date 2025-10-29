Steven M. Coulardot, 78, of Markle, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

He was born on June 22, 1947, in Fort Wayne, son of the late Charles and Audrey (Shuler) Coulardot. He was a devoted member of Queen of Angels, then St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Steve was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing, coaching little league, auto racing with his son and spending time with family.

Steve is survived by his sons, Corey (Stacey) and Neal (Monica) Coulardot; grandchildren, Mathew (Breanna) Coulardot, Cady Coulardot, Shannon Dunn and Erin Dunn; great-grandchildren, Zayne Dunn and Adalyn Grace Coulardot; and siblings, Carolyn Johnson and William Coulardot.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Coulardot; and brother, James Coulardot.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1300 N. Main St. in Bluffton, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow the service at St. Aloysius Catholic Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic School. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.