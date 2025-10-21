Rosalee Hockenberry, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at her residence.

Rosalee was born on March 16, 1936, to Paul and Mable Kirkwood in Bluffton. She attended Petroleum High School and later acquired her GED. She married Thomas “Tom” L. Hockenberry on Nov. 3, 1953, in Petroleum. He preceded her in death on April 25, 2013.

Rosalee worked as a Car Chaser for the Indiana Auto Auction Company for over 45 years. She loved bowling and was in many bowling leagues throughout the years. She enjoyed spending time traveling with family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Randy Hockenberry of Cape Coral, Florida, and Steve (Sharon) Hockenberry of Hoagland; three daughters, Linda (Jim) Minch of Geneva, Karen (Jim) Burgin of Fort Wayne, and Sheryl (John) Slagle of Bluffton; along with 16 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

Rosalee was preceded in death by two sons, Bill J. Hockenberry and Tom B. Hockenberry; three sisters, Kay, Shirley and Sharon; along with a brother Charles Kirkwood.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, from 1 until 7 p.m. at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Wayne Ball will officiate. Burial will follow at Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale.

Memorial contributions in memory of Rosalee may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com