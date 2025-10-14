Robyn J. Patrick, 66, of Montpelier, formerly of Grant County, passed away Oct. 10, 2025.

She was born on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 1958, in Marion. She married Michael A. Patrick in Hartford City and had shared 31 years together.

Robyn will be missed by her husband, Michael A. Patrick, of Montpelier; mother, Mildred J. (Faulk) Lee of Van Buren; daughters, Amanda (Joshua) Lamport of Fairmount, Lindsay M. (Kyle) Hess of Hartford City and Shalee (Rob) Adams; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey L. Lee, and infant brothers Randy Lee and Harvey Lee Jr.

Family and friends may gather from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service to celebrate her life will follow at 3 p.m. at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.