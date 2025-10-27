Richard J. Pfeifer, 63, of Murray, passed away on Thursday morning, Oct. 23, 2025, at his residence.

Rich was born on April 11, 1962, in Ames, Iowa, to Garold (Joe) and Patricia Ann (Weir) Pfeifer. He graduated from Glenwood High School in 1980. He referred to his high school athletic career as his “glory days.” He was captain of the football team that set state records and a varsity wrestler.

He loved to hunt for arrowheads in the river bottoms and was a member of the Indiana Artifact Hunters Club. He enjoyed working outside in the garden and around the house. Rich loved his dogs and is survived by his two dogs, Reba and Josey. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan!

Rich worked for Simpson Industries in Bluffton and drove for the Amish for many years. He retired from driving this past summer.

On Oct. 29, 1999, in Bluffton, Rich and Jacqueline “Jacie” S. (Reaser) were married.

Survivors include his wife Jacie of Murray; along with children, Ryne Pfeifer of Fishers, Kyle (Dafne) Pfeifer of Chatham, Illinois, and Monica (Jarod) Brown of Poneto. He was a loving grandpa to four grandchildren, Logan and Isabella Pfeifer and Storm (Caleb) Selking and Colton Brown.

Rich is also survived by his father, Joe Pfeifer of Bluffton; a brother, David (Heidi Barnes) Pfeifer of Columbia, South Carolina; along with a sister, Jennifer (Ben) Cruz of Bluffton.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Pfeifer; a sister, Lisa Ewald; and his beloved dogs, Ozzy, Buddy, Rebel and Lacy, who he loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Barry Crosbie officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Stahl Cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Rich’s memory to Friends of the Wells County Animal Shelter and can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Pfeifer family at www.thomarich.com.