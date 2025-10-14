Joyce Eileen Troxel, 96, of Bluffton, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Joyce was born on Nov. 11, 1928, to Obed and Mary (Schwartz) Moser in Bluffton. In 1946, she graduated from Bluffton High School. She married Kenneth Lee Troxel on June 20, 1948, in Bluffton. They were married 55 years before Ken preceded her in death on April 27, 2004.

Joyce was baptized on April 27, 1947, at the age of 18. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. She lived a majority of her adult life in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where she played an important role in the church community there.

Joyce faithfully raised her five children and was a strong presence in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Additionally, she modeled what it meant to be a loving wife. She was an incredible hostess and enjoyed entertaining.

Throughout her life, Joyce worked various jobs. Working in the ladies’ dress department at Burdines Department Store in Fort Lauderdale was a perfect fit for her as she always had a flair for fashion. When she and Ken eventually moved back to Bluffton, she volunteered at the Wells County Food Bank.

She will be remembered for many things, including but not limited to her faith, generosity, talent for bargain shopping, knitting, working in her yard, her deep love of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a never-ending supply of candy.

She is survived by her five children, Karen (Bert) Aeschliman of Carmel, Sidney Troxel of Davie, Florida, Peg (Vic) Reinhard of Bluffton, Brad (Dahlys) Troxel of Bluffton and Kim (Lisa) Troxel of Bluffton. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren, with another one on the way.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly Jean (1953); a daughter-in-law, Sue (Sidney) Troxel; two sisters, Dorothy Gerber and Wanda Gerber; and two brothers, Robert Moser and Russell Moser.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Kole Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Steady Boxing of Bluffton.

