Joyce Ann Ivins, 80, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 27, 2025, at her residence.

Joyce was born Aug. 29, 1945, in Bluffton to Philip D. and Vera (Meade) Shadle. She graduated from Chester Center High School in 1963. She worked for Bi-County Services as a supported living trainer for many years. She was a member of Sonlight Wesleyan Church. Joyce could often be found reading mysteries or making ceramics.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Ivins of Bluffton; along with her two granddaughters, Sheena Ivins and Keesha (Triston) Niblick; and the best dog ever, Dayzee. She is also survived by seven other grandchildren that she claimed as her own, Adam (Fabiola) Ivins, Chelsea Ivins, Elissa Tanner, Ashley Eubank, Emily Booher, Jacob Eubank and Jaden Hummer; along with their combined 15 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Marjorie Ellen Shadle.

Special thanks to Elissa, Ella and Jordynn, who brightened her days with special visits. Special thanks to those who helped Jeff with the care of Joyce, Denise Yoder, Elissa Tanner, Gloria Mayne and Susan Hourigan and all of the staff from Stillwater hospice, especially her favorite, Kinlee Ellenberger.

Private family services will be held at Snow Cemetery, in Poneto, at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.