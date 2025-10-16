Jacquelyn M. “Jackie” Warner, 83, of Granger, Indiana, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 9, 2025, at Elkhart General Hospital in Elkhart, Indiana.

Jackie was born in Lancaster, Ohio on May 31, 1942, to Charles “Chuck” and Margaret “Peggy” Mohler. She grew up in Lancaster along with her younger sister Bonnie Neal Morehead Mazza, and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1960. She graduated from Ohio University in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in education.

After living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Baltimore, Maryland, she settled in Bluffton, Indiana, where she raised her sons Peter and Andy, and daughter Sara.

Jackie spent her time in Bluffton balancing work and home responsibilities. She enjoyed making meals for her family and taking her children to the library and to arts and crafts classes. She supported her children’s participation in swimming, football, track and field, baseball, gymnastics, school choirs, the church youth group and an assortment of other activities.

She was a Sunday school teacher, a Cub Scout den mother, a recordkeeper for swim meets, a spelling bee coach and an enthusiastic sports fan. She was also a member of the Foltz Club reading group.

She earned her master’s degree in education and taught elementary school. She then worked at Caylor-Nickel Clinic and Hospital in the credit and collections department. She later earned a degree in accounting and worked as a CPA, where she specialized in taxes for farms.

She married Reginald “Reg” Warner, who survives her, on June 30, 1984. They enjoyed traveling together and visited all lower 48 states over the past 41 years. They loved spending winters in their New Mexico vacation home, enjoyed the two years they lived on a farm, took pleasure in traveling to New England — especially Martha’s Vineyard — and often stopped at favorite restaurants in Galveston, Texas and Evansville, Indiana.

Jackie was a devoted daughter and returned to Lancaster to help take care of her aging parents, both of whom preceded her in death.

She enjoyed a number of hobbies over the years. Her children and grandchildren have quilts, blankets, Afghans and cloth dolls, hand-made by Grandma Jackie. She enjoyed antique shopping during her travels and collected Anchor Hocking depression-era glass and colonial furniture.

She was interested in genealogy and tracked down the graves of many of her ancestors during her travels. She kept track of her descendants as well, never missing a birthday or graduation. She was fortunate to be with all her children and grandchildren at a family wedding this summer.

Jackie is survived by her husband Reg, her son Peter (Karen) Hazelton of Delaware, Ohio, and sons Sean and Ethan (Ellie), her son Andy (Yuka) Hazelton of San Carlos, California, and sons Artie and Charlie, and her daughter Sara (Colin) Barbera of Sharon, Massachusetts, and daughters Maeve and Cass.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 20, followed by a service at 2 p.m. at the Sunnyside Church, 115 South Frances St., South Bend, IN.

Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, 317 W. Cleveland Rd., Granger, In 46530.

