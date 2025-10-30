Doris Maxine Smith, 76, of Warren, passed away Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, at Heritage Pointe of Warren. She was born Dec. 5, 1948, in Marion, the daughter of Mart Adamson and Delores (Harrell).

On Nov. 2, 1968, Doris married the love of her life, Lewis Ray Smith, at Central Christian Church.

Survivors include her husband, Lewis Ray Smith; daughter, Tamara (Steve) Jackson; son, Travis (Ashley) Smith; sister, Marta (Charlie) Haynes; and five grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at Van Buren Cemetery, with Steve Nevius officiating. Family and friends are welcome to join.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy Funeral Homes.