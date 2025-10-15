Donna J. “Tootie” Shaw, 89, of Huntington, passed away at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 7, 2025, at Markle Health & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Oct. 10, 1935, in Huntington, to the late Paul J. Krumanaker and Evelyn (Thomas) Krumanaker.

Survivors include her children, Jeffrey (April) Shaw of Huntington; David Shaw of Bartlett, Tenn.; Jeanie Payne of Markle and Evie (Mark) Keplinger of Andrews; a brother, Steve (Gaye) Krumanaker; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four babies, and her siblings, Jim Krumanaker, Bob (Helen) Krumanaker, Chuck Krumanaker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Huntington. There will be visiting time prior to Mass at the church starting at 9 a.m.

Family and friends may gather to celebrate Donna’s life Saturday, Nov. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren.