Our Lord and Savior has embraced our precious Crystal into his heavenly kingdom on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. Crystal Gothi was born on Feb. 22, 1980 in Fort Wayne, to Devendra (Dave) Gothi and Dorothy (Suffel) Johnson.

Crystal was involved with Bi-County Services for 20 years and worked in the lunch room. She loved to dance and now she is dancing with Jesus!

She is survived by her father, Dave (Mary) Gothi of Noblesville; her mother, Dorothy (Joe) Johnson of Monroe; four brothers, Deepak (Diana) Gothi of Bluffton, Colby Johnson and Caleb (Angie) Johnson both of Fort Wayne and Micah (Brooke) Wilson of Indianapolis; and a sister, Maren (T.J.) Oslund of Boston; nephews, Denson and Devan Gothi; and five additional nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, also at the funeral home with calling prior from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pastor Levi Suffel will be officiating. Burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to GiGi’s Playhouse or Mission to Ukraine.

Arrangements are entrusted to Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.