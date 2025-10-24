Connie Sue Medsker, 78, passed away on Oct. 10, 2025.

She was born on Feb. 13, 1947, in Bluffton, a daughter of the late Richard Houdyshell and Lanta Alice Krieg. In her spare time, Connie enjoyed gardening and loved her flowers. She also enjoyed her dogs, or as she lovingly called them, her fur babies.

She is survived by her children, Rob Medsker and Connie Bystrom; step-children, Betty (Tony) Esquivel, Darlene Arellano, Donald Medsker and Patricia (John) Schmidt; grandchildren, Angi, J.J., Amanda, Rebecca, Brandan, Brianna, Brielle and Brontuor; great-grandchildren, Kelsae, Jaxtyn, Daxtyn, Atticus and one on the way; and brother, Rick (Diane) Houdyshell.

She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Medsker; siblings, Samuel Houdyshell, Marty Houdyshell and Patrick Houdyshell.

Burial will take place at a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Rd. in Fort Wayne.