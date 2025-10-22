Connie J. Mittlestedt, 77, of Heritage Pointe in Warren, formerly of Bluffton, Indiana, passed away peacefully on the evening of Oct. 19, 2025, at Heritage Pointe.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1948 in Bluffton to Robert Kay McFarren and Marcelle (Sleppy) McFarren. On May 29, 1964, she married Donald L. Mittlestedt at the Prairie Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2015.

Survivors include her children, Robert A. (Tracey) Mittlestedt, Matthew L. (Connie) Mittlestedt; Lesia A. (Richards) Wood, Micheal J. Mittlestedt and Christina M. Mittlestedt, all of Bluffton; along with eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald, and her parents.

In accordance with Connie’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.