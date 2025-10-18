Claris Belle Eversole, a beloved mother, grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2025, at 4:03 p.m., in Plano, Texas at the age of 92, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Nine Mile, Indiana on May 10, 1933, to Lois Clarene (Ploughe) and Ruhl D. Buskirk, she was the eldest of five children and a source of endless love and strength.

The farm and land Claris grew up on was first settled by her second great-grandparents, Daniel and Lucy VanBuskirk, in 1850 in a densely forested landscape. After settling in the community to improve the land for living and farming, land was given to the village of Nine Mile by Daniel to build a church and the masonry was completed by Claris’ great-grandfather, John Shive. Through her family life, Claris learned that giving back to her community was an important part of growing spiritually and was active in mission work in the church and community for those less fortunate.

Claris married Kedrick Dean Eversole of Uniondale, on Jan. 31, 1953, at the Nine Mile Church and later raised five children. They spent half of their marriage in Wells County and the remainder in Florida. She was employed as a surgical nurse in Bluffton, as well as Sebring and Lake Placid, Florida. Together, they enjoyed the Florida Fly Wheelers Antique Engine Club of Polk County Florida, a non-profit organization, promoting interest in restoring, preserving and exhibiting antique steam engines, tractors and other autos. Events are held regularly to give back to the local community and to support the local FFA.

Claris cared about her community and gave monthly to the Christian Broadcasting Network. Her most recent gift was to the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child. “And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.” Hebrews 13:16

Claris was preceded in death by her husband, Kedrick; sisters, Amy Zent and Arlene Lenich; brother-in-law, Bruce Lenich; brothers, Marvin and Roy Buskirk; son, Vance; and daughter-in-law, Terrie; daughter, Lynette Moran; and son-in-law, Jim Benton.

She is survived by her children, Gail (Deb) Eversole, Twylla (Mike) Bell and Clarene Benton; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

A funeral service to honor Claris’ life will be held Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill Street, Ossian, IN 46777, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at the funeral home. Following the services, Claris will be laid to rest at Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Claris to Christian Broadcasting Network or Samaritan’s Purse. Please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.