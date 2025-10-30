Billy Gene Martin, 78, of Warren, passed away peacefully at Heritage Pointe in Warren on Oct. 28. He was born Feb. 28, 1947, in Bristol, Virginia, to the late Charles Claude and Mary Louise (Carr). Billy married the love of his life, Pamela Slater, on Dec. 13, 1969, in New Castle.

Loving survivors include his wife, Pam Martin of Warren; children, Tricia (Jeff) Jones of Columbus, Indiana, Kelly (Mike) Cady of Bluffton and Ryan (Patty) Martin of Richfield, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister, Debbie Kirk of New Castle; and brother, Jonathan Brewer of Anchorage, Alaska.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Applegate Chapel – Heritage Pointe, 801 Huntington Ave., Warren, Indiana. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastors Gerald Moreland and Mickey Strong officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren, with military honors conducted by the United States Navy and local veterans.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.