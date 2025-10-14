Benjamin Gemmer Alstoft, 40, passed away suddenly on July 24, 2025. He was born on March 7, 1985, in Hvidovre, Denmark.

He is survived by his children, Seth Alstoft, Sydney Alstoft and Lennox Alstoft; mother, Tina (Carsten) Gemmer Alstoft Lynge; siblings, Casper Gemmer Alstoft (his twin brother), Nick (Daisy Herrera) Thomas and Jordan Alstoft; and stepchildren, Lilah and Landon.

Benjamin was preceded in death by his father, Bo Flemming Nordenberg Alstoft, and his sister, Jessica Hunt.

A service to celebrate Benjamin’s life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at Southern Wells Community Church. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seth and Syney Alstoft or to Southern Wells Community Church in honor of Ben’s memory. Contributions can be sent to P.O. Box 145 Liberty Center, IN 46766.