Home Obituaries A. Keith Prough, 85 A. Keith Prough, 85 October 20, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp A. Keith Prough, 85, of Bluffton passed away Friday afternoon, Oct. 17, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time with the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Crystal Gothi, 45 Obituaries Claris Belle Eversole, 92 Obituaries Jacquelyn M. Warner, 83 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment