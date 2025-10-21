A. Keith Prough, 85 of Bluffton, passed away Friday afternoon, Oct. 17, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Atley Pet & Eunice Victoria (Shady) Prough. A 1959 graduate of Lafayette Central High School, Keith and Mary Kay (Culp) were married on Aug. 1, 1964, in Logansport.

A faithful servant of Jehovah God, Keith had an unwavering trust in His promises and drew strength from his beliefs, regularly telling others about God’s Kingdom and our wonderful hope for the future in a paradise earth, and never missed an opportunity to tell others about his faith!

Keith worked at Byerly Construction, Newport Heating & Plumbing and Schwartz Plumbing & Heating. In 1983, Keith started Prough & Liby Plumbing, Heating & Electrical and worked until he retired in 2007.

He loved flying kites and searching for seashells in Florida, model trains, and collecting cars, coins, rocks and radio-controlled planes.

Keith is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Kay Prough of Bluffton, along with their children, Timothy (Jami) Prough of Bluffton, Tarena (Todd) Kirts of Brookston and Trent (Doris) Prough of Fort Wayne.

Keith was a loving grandpa to five grandchildren, Derek (Lacey) Prough, Trevor (Elyse) Prough and Jaci Prough, all of Bluffton, Gabe (Olivia) Prough of Des Moines, Iowa and Ethan Prough of Fort Wayne; two great-grandchildren, Jason Prough and Emily Prough, both of Bluffton; along with a sister, Sharilyn (Rick) Reynolds of Bluffton. Keith was the “favorite uncle” to many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Troy K. Prough.

As a family, we are so very grateful for the gift of Keith’s life. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, friend and spiritual brother – a man whose zest for life, love for his family and deep faith enriched the lives of everyone who knew him. While our hearts are hurting, we eagerly await the day we will see him again. Until then, we carry his memory in our hearts and remember him for the wonderful man that he was!

Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at Maplecrest Congregation Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 11181 State Rd 37 E, New Haven, IN, 46774.

Memorial may be made in Keith’s memory to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, designated for Worldwide Work, and can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send condolences online to the Prough family at www.thomarich.com.