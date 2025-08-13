Leota M. Reinhard, 95, of Bluffton, passed away Monday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Leota was born in Wells County on Oct. 18, 1929, to William H. and Mary E. (Kaehr) Steffen. She married Glen H. Reinhard in Bluffton on Feb. 22, 1947. He preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2006.

Leota graduated from Bluffton High School in 1947 and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. She worked for various local grocery stores and retired in 2000 from Norwell School Food Service after 21 years of service. Leota was an avid reader and enjoyed doing puzzles and crossword puzzles and also enjoyed playing Bingo.

For many years, Glen and Leota loved spending many weeks every summer at Lake Wawasee. She also volunteered for the local Girl Scout troop, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include a son, Steve (Renee) Reinhard of Decatur; three daughters, Sharon (Larry) Goodwin of Fort Wayne, Cindy Kline of Bluffton, and Shelly (Barry) Scott of Ossian; along with 11 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Leota was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steve Kline; a sister, Marjorie Schladenhauffen; and a brother, Russell Steffen.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

