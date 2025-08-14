Dwight Ray Troxel, 94, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 12, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Dwight was born on April 14, 1931, in Bluffton, to William and Ida (Meyer) Troxel. The youngest boy in a family of nine children, Dwight grew up with a love of sports and was a proud member of the Kirkland basketball team that won the Adams County tournament in 1949.

In 1953, Dwight married the love of his life, Beverly Hartter of Milford, Indiana. Shortly after, he served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. When his service ended, Dwight and Beverly returned to the Bluffton area, where they farmed side by side for nearly 50 years.

A devoted member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Dwight cherished the fellowship of his church family and especially the lifelong friendships he enjoyed with his potluck group -— relationships spanning nearly 70 years.

Dwight loved his family deeply, and they loved him in return. He always took time to play with his children and grandchildren, bringing joy and laughter through games, gentle teasing and his quick wit. Known for the “twinkle in his eye,” Dwight never met a stranger and had a gift for making everyone feel welcome. He couldn’t quite understand why anyone wouldn’t wave back to him.

Dwight is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Beverly; his children, Brent (Monica) Troxel, Verona (John) Myers and Kae (Andy) Kaske; 10 grandchildren, Sean (Tara) Troxel, Toria Troxel (fiancé Houston Carbaugh), Daniela Rodriguez (fiancé Stinson Bland), Ana (Phil) Boppre, Eric (Jessie) Myers, Adam Myers, Andy Myers, Jamie (Kyle) Brodbeck, David (Amy) Kaske and Mark Kaske; eight great-grandchildren, Adelaide Troxel, Max Myers, Carter Myers, Riley Myers, Quinn Myers, Ivy Brodbeck, Leo Brodbeck and Miles Brodbeck; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Troxel.

In addition to his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by four brothers, Ralph, Willard, Ken, and Bill Troxel, and four sisters, Marjorie Troxel, Evelyn Meyer, Alice Troxel, and Mary Jane Sprunger.

Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, from 1 until 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Lynn Fiechter and Jeff Leman will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County, with military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton in conjunction with the United States Army honor guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

