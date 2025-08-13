Home Obituaries Dwight R. Troxel, 94 Dwight R. Troxel, 94 August 13, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Dwight R. Troxel, 94, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 12, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community. Funeral arrangements are pending with Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Leota M. Reinhard, 95 Obituaries David R. Sawyer, 70 Obituaries M. Scott Gray, 60 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment