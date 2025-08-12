Debora “Deb” Knowles, 64, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2025, at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, surrounded by family.

Born on June 7, 1961, in Fort Walton Beach, Deb was the beloved daughter of the late Darrell Cypher and Joan Allen. She is a former resident of Bluffton. She brought warmth, laughter and kindness into the lives of all who knew her.

Deb was a devoted wife, sharing 45 wonderful years of marriage with her husband, Mitch Knowles. Together they built a life filled with love and family. She was the cherished mother of Trevor Knowles (Katie) and Michele Kerr; and the proud Nana of Marlee and Jacob Kerr, Nora Betts and Lucy Knowles.

Known for her vibrant spirit and caring heart, Deb was the kind of person who made everyone feel welcome. She had a special way of lifting others with her laughter and was always ready to lend a hand or share a smile. She was an amazing mother and grandmother, a loving wife and a treasured friend to many.

Her legacy of love, strength, and joy will live on in the hearts of her family and all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

A viewing was held for her immediate family at Emerald Coast Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 4 and a celebration of life follow for all family and friends later in the fall.