David R. Sawyer, 70 of Bluffton, passed away on Monday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2025, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Dave was born on July 4, 1955, in Bluffton to Tommy F. and Betty A. (Gish) Sawyer. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1973. Dave was a truck driver for Dana TransFleet, Specialty’s Transport and Holland Trucking. He lived for many years in Balbec, before moving to Bluffton. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #242 of Bluffton and a member of the Teamsters Union #414. He enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time with his family.

On Sept. 18, 1993, Dave and Charlotte Stout were married in Bluffton. They have shared 31 years of marriage together.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Sawyer of Bluffton, his children, Nathan Sawyer of Florida and Megan Sawyer of Bluffton, along with two grandchildren, Zoey K. of Hartford City and Liam of Florida. He is also survived by his siblings, Pamela (Terry) Liddy of Bluffton, Dana Michael (Lisa) Sawyer of Fishers and Jeff Sawyer of Bluffton, and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces & great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Tommy F. and Betty A. Sawyer, and two sons, Josh Sawyer and Blake Stout.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. There will be no formal service. Private family burial will take place at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home to assist the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.