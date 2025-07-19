Galen Lee King of Bluffton passed away on July 8, 2025, at Markle Healthcare following a short illness. He was born on Feb. 17, 1950, in Bluffton to Harold Jr King and Normal Jean (Norton) King. He married Deborah Dumpert on Nov. 22, 1985.

Galen was a 1968 graduate of Southern Wells and he proudly served our country in the Army National Guard from 1969-1975. He worked at Kmart Corporation for 27 years before working at Peyton’s Northern for 17 years. He attended Liberty Center Baptist Church.

A doting Pappio, he attended his grandchildren’s events, but the world stopped every year on Oct. 1 for deer season. He was an avid sportsman and a lifetime member of the North American Hunting Club and the VFW Auxiliary. He was also a longtime Packer and Yankee fan.

Surviving Galen are his wife, and children, Terri (Brian) King, Scott (Debra) King and Kasey (Ed) Osborn. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Logan, Conner, Andrew, Morgan and Sylvia and three great-grandchildren. Galen’s siblings are Richard King, Sid King, Sarah Jewell and sister-in-law Celinda King. Predeceasing Galen are his parents and his brother, Dave King.

A Celebration of Life will be on July 28, 2025, at Liberty Center Baptist Church. Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. with the service at 5 p.m. Military Rites are entrusted to American Legion Post 111, and Pastor Aaron Westfall will officiate Galen’s Celebration service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Church. We thank Markle Healthcare for their exceptional nursing staff, especially Shanna during Galen’s short illness.

Galen never knew a stranger and his legacy will always continue on.