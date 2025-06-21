Connie J. Hunnicutt peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 7th, 2025. She was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Payne, Ohio. She is the beloved daughter of the late Grace and Merle E. Byers.

Connie is survived by her sisters, Rita Good, Linda Yates and Pat Byers. She is the beloved mother of Tammy (Joe) Sova, Willie Inskeep and Jodie Inskeep. She is the precious grandma of Brandon (Nikki) Inskeep, Heather (Zac) Miller, Brittany Sova and Eric Sova. She is the treasured great-grandma of Isaiah, Riley, Amanda and Symon.

Connie had a deep faith in the Lord. She read the Bible daily. She treasured spending time with her family, her friends and volunteering in the community. She was present for every family member’s birthday, graduation, wedding, etc. She never missed an important event. She always hosted family gatherings. She took care of others before taking care of herself. Connie was the most generous and kindest soul. She was a true caregiver, and one of the most giving people you could ever meet. She was always present, supportive, and positive to everyone. Her presence brought warmth and comfort to everyone around her. Connie loved God, her family, her friends, being involved in the community, nature, gardening, sewing, baking, playing solitaire, cleaning and holding cute little babies.

Connie J. Hunnicutt was truly loved by her family and friends. She is deeply missed by her loved ones. Heaven gained one of the kindest angels.

Per Connie’s wishes, there will be no funeral. However, Connie will be watching over all of us peacefully from Heaven.

