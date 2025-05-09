Suzanne Beeler, 86, went home to be with her Lord on April 27, 2025.

She was born in Craigville to Ner William and Irene Wasson on Aug. 30, 1938. She graduated from Lancaster Central High School in 1956. Following her marriage to David Beeler and the birth of their first child, they moved to Phoenix, Arizona, for David’s health. After 20 years in Phoenix they moved to Camp Verde, Arizona. Suzanne was a true helpmate to her husband, David. She not only helped him raise five children, she did the accounting for his many businesses: landscape maintenance, beekeeping, the homemade ice cream business, woodworking, garlic sales and rentals. In addition, she helped to sell the homemade ice cream, honey, wood crafts and garlic.

Suzanne liked to sew, read, do jigsaw puzzles, sudoko, word search, and many different types of crafts. And she loved to watch the Phoenix Suns play basketball on TV. She also made wedding and birthday cakes and sold them. She volunteered at her church, Parkside Community and the local library. When her grandchildren and great grandchildren started playing sports, she enjoyed going to their games to watch them play.

Suzanne is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, David, and five children: Joanna, Tim (Maria), Julie (Brian) Dugan, Sandra (Will) Wright, and Mark (Sheila). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five younger sisters, Janet (Rich) Johnson of West Lafayette, Indiana, Rosemary (Terry) Renbarger of The Villages, Florida, Rebecca (Terry) Tyler of Goshen, Indiana, Debbie (Don) Lockwood of Ossian and Merianne (Larry) Dewitt of Scottsburg, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents and one granddaughter.

Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. May 17, 2025, at Parkside Community Church, 401 Camp Lincoln Rd. in Camp Verde, Arizona. Snacks and drinks will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Focus On the Family.