NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 25-3-10

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 50.001 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE TOWN OF OSSIAN, INDIANA

Carolyn Bertsch, Clerk-Treasurer of the Town of Ossian, Indiana, hereby certifies that on the 14th day of April, 2025, the following ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of the Town of Ossian, Indiana was adopted. The relevant text of Ordinance 25-3-10, exclusive of WHEREAS clauses and signature block, is as follows:

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the Town Council that Section 50.001 of the Town’s Code of Ordinances is hereby amended by inserting the following:

“(B) Notwithstanding the provisions of sub-section (A) for customers connected after March 10, 2025, which: (i) timely become customers of the wastewater system after receiving the connection notice issued pursuant to I.C. §36-9-23-30, and (ii) State Revolving Loan Funds were utilized to furnish the lateral connection and/or a grinder pump station; the Sewer Tap Fee listed in sub-section (A) shall be waived.”

BE IT FURTHER ORDAINED, that all resolutions, ordinances, and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are repealed to the full extent of such conflict.

BE IT FINALLY ORDAINED, that this Ordinance shall be in full force and effect upon publication of notice, all in accordance with the requirements of applicable authority.”

Town of Ossian, Indiana

/s/ Carolyn Bertsch

Printed: Carolyn Bertsch

Its: Clerk-Treasurer

