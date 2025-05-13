Matthew D. Gilbert, 56, of Waynedale, died May 10, 2025, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Matt was born in Fort Wayne on June 24, 1968, to Edgar and Roberta (Ross) Gilbert. Roberta survives in Ossian.

In addition to his mother, Matt is survived by a daughter, Carley Gilbert of Kendallville and a sister, Sheli (Larry) Pulfer of Ossian.

Aside from his father, Matt was preceded in death by an infant sister, Elizabeth Gilbert.

No public services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.