Home Obituaries Gregory K. Buckland, 63 Gregory K. Buckland, 63 May 22, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Gregory K. Buckland, 63 of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are currently pending at this time with the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Tommy “Tom” Archbold, 75 Obituaries Kenneth Fox, 64 Obituaries Elaine S. Heindel, 64 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment