90C01-2503-EU-000014

STATE OF INDIANA )

WELLS COUNTY )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

ESTATE OF )

TAMARA S. CONNETT, )

Deceased )

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED

ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that JOSHUA S. CONNETT and ERIC W. CROWDER were, on March 17, 2025, appointed personal representatives of the estate of TAMARA S. CONNETT, deceased, who died on February 11, 2025, and were authorized to administer said estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 17th day of March, 2025.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Michael J. Huffman

Attorney No. 31350-90

DALE, HUFFMAN & BABCOCK

30 Premier Avenue

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-5566

Attorney for Estate

nb 3/22, 3/29

hspaxlp