Lori A. Poling, 57, passed away Saturday, March 22, 2025, at her residence, following an extended battle with cancer.

Lori was born on Oct. 3, 1967, in Bluffton, to Edwin and Phyllis (Dulworth) Baublet; both parents preceded her in death. She married Jim Poling on April 15, 1989, at the First United Pentecostal Church in Bluffton, he survives in Petroleum.

She was a 1986 graduate of Southern Wells High School. Lori worked at the Les Gerber Insurance Agency in Bluffton as an insurance agent and administrative assistant. She was a member of Faith Chapel United Pentecostal Church in Decatur.

In addition to her husband, survivors include three children, Deidre A. (Travis) Wright of Fort Branch, Indiana, Kirk M. Poling of Bluffton and Taylor R. Poling of Stanwood, Washington; five grandchildren, Adelei, Oliver, Miles, Henry and Marlow Wright; step-mother, Billie Baublet of Poneto; mother and father-in-law, Jim and Dee Poling of Bluffton; five siblings, Edgar Baublet of Poneto, Donnie McCoin of Hartford City, Randy McCoin of Montpelier, Brenda McCoin and Pennie Lancaster both of Poneto.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Eugene Hill will officiate. Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery, Bluffton.

Memorials can be made in Lori’s memory to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.