To all occupiers of lands lying within the boundaries of the Wells County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Rock Creek Conservancy District notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of February 2025, beginning at 6:00 p.m., a combined annual meeting of the Wells County Soil and Water Conservation District, Rock Creek Conservancy District and the Wells County Purdue Extension Service will be held for the purpose of making a full and due report of their activities and financial affairs since their last annual meeting. The Wells County Soil and Water Conservation District of the State of Indiana will also elect a supervisor. The Rock Creek Conservancy District will not hold an election.

The meeting will be held at the Wells Co. Community Center, 1240 4-H Park Road, Bluffton, IN. A catered dinner begins at 6:00 p.m. The business meetings will start at approximately 7:00 p.m. There is no charge to attend the event; however reservations for the meal are required by February 12th by contacting the Wells Co. SWCD at 260-824-1930 ext. 3 or the Wells Co. Extension Office at 260-824-6412. In case of hazardous roads that severely restrict travel, the meeting will be held at a later date. All land occupiers and other interested parties are entitled and welcome to attend.

Rock Creek Conservancy District Directors: Jeff Prible, Chairman; Trent Markley, Vice Chairman; Robert Mautz; Roger Irick; and Mike Schumm.

Dated this 6th day of February, 2025.

